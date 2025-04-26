Police rescue 83 human trafficking victims in Ibadan

The Nigeria Police Force.

The Police Command in Oyo State on Saturday said it has uncovered a human trafficking syndicate in Ibadan, rescuing its 83 victims.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

Osifeso said that the rescued victims were made up of 57 males and 26 females, including an infant.

He, however, said further investigation into the incident was ongoing, promising to update the public accordingly.

NAN gathered that the victims were rescued from a residential building in Orogun area of Ibadan, where they had allegedly been held for an undisclosed period.

According to an anonymous source, the victims, believed to be nationals of the Democratic Republic of Congo, were allegedly brought to Nigeria under the false pretence of securing employment opportunities.

The source alleged that the traffickers extorted large sums of money in United States Dollars from the victims’ parents and relatives as part of an elaborate and deceitful scheme.