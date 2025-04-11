Police rescue 17 kidnapped victims from Niger State, seize 21 AK-47 rifles in Kaduna

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad have rescued 17 persons kidnapped at Sarkin Power in Niger State by bandits while in Kaduna State, a vehicle loaded with 21 AK 47 rifles en route delivery to criminal gangs was intercepted.

Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Muyiwa Adejobi, who made this known, yesterday, said the feat was in line with the operational directives and strategic vision of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun geared towards tackling violent crimes, dismantling criminal networks, and enhancing public safety across the country.

He said: “On April 9, 2025, in a feat of inter-agency collaboration and strategic intelligence deployment, operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, in conjunction with the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, successfully rescued 17 victims who had been abducted on March 3, 2025, from Sarkin Pawa, Niger State.

“This operation, notably achieved through a non-kinetic approach, evidences the commitment of the IGP to leveraging intelligence-led policing and inter-agency synergy to address security challenges.

The rescued victims include Williams Ubadia (15), Samuel Ezekiel (15), Duza Ezekiel (13), Ishaku Ishaya (12), Sunday Ezekiel (8), Jessy Friday (6), Rebecca Ezekiel (32), Jummai Ishaya (32), and Terriza Friday (30).

Others are Alice Ezekiel (35), Victoria Ishaya (32), Blessing Ezekiel (20), Gloria Ubadia (13), Gift Ubadia (10), Charity Ezekiel (9), Alheri Ishaya (5), and Favour Ezekiel, one year old toddler.

“All rescued individuals were promptly taken to the Police Clinic in Kaduna for medical examination and have been certified to be in stable and sound health.

“On the same day, April 9, 2025, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit acting on credible intelligence intercepted a commercial Volkswagen Sharon vehicle at the Kawo Central Motor Park in Kaduna.

“Upon thorough search, officers discovered 21 fabricated AK-47 rifles concealed within the vehicle.

“The suspect, identified as Jamilu Suleiman, a 27 year old male resident of Rafin Guza, Kaduna, was arrested and is currently in custody.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was instructed by a union member to deliver the fire-arms to an unidentified individual in Kaduna.”