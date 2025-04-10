Police rescue 17 kidnap victims, recover 21 rifles, neutralize robbers in Kaduna – FPRO

In a series of coordinated security operations aimed at enhancing public safety in Kaduna State, the Nigeria Police Force has rescued 17 kidnapped victims, recovered 21 fabricated AK-47 rifles, and neutralized three armed robbery suspects, according to a press briefing by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The operations, conducted on April 9, 2025, are in line with the strategic vision of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to combat violent crimes and dismantle criminal networks nationwide.

Acting on credible intelligence and in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit rescued 17 individuals abducted over a month ago from Sarkin Pawa, Niger State.

The victims—comprising children as young as one year old—were rescued through a non-violent, intelligence-led operation. All have since been declared in stable health after medical evaluation at the Police Clinic in Kaduna.

In a separate operation the same day, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit intercepted a commercial Volkswagen Sharan vehicle at Kawo Central Motor Park in Kaduna. A search revealed 21 locally fabricated AK-47 rifles hidden within the vehicle.

The suspect, Jamilu Suleiman, 27, of Rafin Guza, Kaduna, was arrested and is in custody. Preliminary investigations revealed he was directed by a union member to deliver the weapons to an unknown recipient in Kaduna. Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation to unravel the trafficking network.

Meanwhile, at approximately 5:00 a.m. on April 9, police responded to a distress call about an ongoing robbery at Doggi Farm along the Kaduna–Abuja Expressway. Officers from Tafa Division engaged around 30 armed robbers in a fierce gun battle, killing two on the spot and injuring two others.

One of the injured suspects later died in hospital, while the other is in custody and assisting with investigations. Police say efforts are ongoing to track down the fleeing gang members.

ACP Adejobi reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to securing the lives and property of all Nigerians and assured that similar intelligence-led and collaborative operations would continue nationwide.