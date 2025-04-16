Police reject N1m bribe, arrest car thieves in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested two suspected car thieves who attempted to bribe its officers with ₦1,000,000 during an operation.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, the incident took place on April 11th, 2025, around 3:00 PM during a routine patrol in the Birnin Kuka village area of Mashi Local Government Area.

DSP Aliyu explained that officers attached to Border Patrol Zone 4, Katsina, flagged down a green Toyota Corolla LE, which was driven by Mubarak Kabir, 26, and Adamu Hashim, 27, both residents of Kurna quarters in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle had been stolen from FCT Abuja. In an attempt to evade arrest, the suspects offered ₦1,000,000 in bribe money to the officers. However, the officers rejected the illicit offer and took the suspects into custody.

Items recovered from the suspects include the stolen vehicle, ₦1,000,000 in cash, three mobile phones, one power bank, and a bunch of keys.

An ongoing investigation is working to fully determine the extent of the suspects’ involvement in criminal activities. DSP Sadiq assured the public that updates on the case would be communicated as the investigation progresses.

The Katsina State Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Shehu, commended the officers for their patriotism, dedication, and integrity in resisting the bribe attempt. He also emphasized the Command’s commitment to protecting citizens’ lives and property while maintaining a high standard of professionalism and respect for human rights.