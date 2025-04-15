Police officers reduced to nobody – Sowore, VDM, others condemn viral cash gift video

Prominent Nigerian activist Omoyele Sowore and controversial commentator VeryDarkMan (VDM) have voiced outrage following the circulation of a viral video showing Nigerian police officers allegedly collecting cash from a group of Chinese nationals in what appears to be an unprofessional and possibly unlawful transaction.

The video, which has sparked widespread condemnation on social media, captures a group of uniformed officers in what seems to be a negotiation scene with the Chinese men, eventually receiving cash from them in an unclear context.

Though the circumstances surrounding the encounter remain uncertain, the optics have raised serious concerns about corruption, abuse of power, and the dignity of Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies.

Reacting to the development, Sowore lambasted the officers involved and called for the removal of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

“These are shameful acts by men of the MOPOL 1 of @PoliceNG in Kaduna,” Sowore said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “They’re reduced to nobody because of greed and indiscipline. This is why I keep saying Illegal IGP Kayode Egbetokun must leave the police force and let fresh hands run the Nigeria Police Force. It is the shame of the nation. #EgbetokunMustGo.”

VeryDarkMan, a social media personality known for bold commentary, also expressed deep disappointment.

“This video is degrading, disrespectful and disgraceful to the Nigerian Police Force and to our country, Nigeria,” he said in a video shared on Instagram.

Other Nigerians have also taken to social media to express their disappointment, with many blaming poor police welfare and the country’s harsh economic conditions.

User @elvisodese51 wrote, “Very disrespectful. NPF must improve on staff welfare. This is the result of poor police welfare. Shameful!!!”

@grind_charts commented, “Na wetin I talk, no shame because there’s lots of hunger in the country. Blame Nigeria government.”

Another user, @olu_agbi33514, added, “Chinese bosses should be able to give them a pay rise through the system rather than giving them a cash gift.”

And @PrieztBami shared, “Nobody is stopping them from getting tipped oo. But it could be done in a respectful manner and with dignity. Their bosses must have been present there behind the camera, that’s why they’ve the mind to do this.”

@truebenny001: Not one of the policemen raised an eyebrow Not one called his colleagues to the situation Not one showed courage and honour to reject the money They are all equal in their depravity, stupidity and ignorance. Stinking fishes in the same smelly waters. I don’t blame them. What’s the difference between this and our President going around the world with a begging bowl? Where is he sef right now?.

