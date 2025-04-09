Police nab thug seen assaulting woman in viral video over car battery theft in Lagos

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Friday Onu, who was seen in a viral video on the Lekki-Epe Expressway assaulting Mrs Yetunde Amole in an attempt to steal her car battery.

In a statement shared by the Command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin explained that the incident occurred on Monday, April 7th, near the Oriental Hotel area of the state, when Onu was caught attempting to steal Amole’s car battery. She resisted, which consequently led to him assaulting her.

Hundeyin added that the suspected thug, Onu, had been arrested by operatives of the Maroko Division but suddenly fell ill and was transferred to Falomo Police Station.

The statement read; “The Lagos State Police Command is aware of a viral video circulating on social media, depicting the assault of one Yetunde Amole by a suspected thug near the Oriental Hotel area in Lagos. The Command condemns this act in the strongest terms and wishes to update the public on the actions already taken.

“The incident occurred on April 7, 2025, at about 2 p.m., when the suspect, identified as Friday Onu, was caught attempting to steal Amole’s car battery. Amole courageously intervened to prevent the theft, which resulted in the suspect assaulting her.

“Following a prompt response by officers of the Maroko Division, Friday Onu was arrested shortly after the incident and detained at the division. Preparations for his arraignment were underway when he suddenly took ill. He was immediately transferred to Falomo Police Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment under close supervision.

“The Lagos State Police Command assures the public that justice will be served. The suspect will be charged in a court of competent jurisdiction as soon as police medical professionals declare him fit to stand trial.

“The Command reiterates its commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of all residents and urges the public to continue cooperating with law enforcement authorities. We also commend Ms. Amole for her bravery and assure her and all victims of crime that their cases will be thoroughly pursued to ensure justice is served in all cases.”