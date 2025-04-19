Police nab six suspected kidnappers, recover weapons in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna State have arrested 6 suspected kidnappers and recovered four fabricated AK-47 rifles from criminals.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kaduna Police Command, DSP Mansir Hassan, said in a statement that on the 17th of April, 2025, at about 1520 hrs, credible intelligence was received from a reliable source regarding the presence of a suspected kidnapper taking refuge at Gida Abe in Kaduna State.

“Acting swiftly on the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of 4 Tafa Division immediately mobilised a surveillance team to the location. The team successfully arrested one Isa Ibrahim (male), 30 years old. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of a kidnapping gang operating in Kwara State and that his accomplices had recently been arrested in Kwara, which led him to relocate to Kaduna with the intent to establish a new gang.”

“In the same vein, on 17th April 2025, at about 1330 hours, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Saminaka received credible intelligence indicating the presence of two notorious suspected bandits in Lamido village, Lere LGA. Acting promptly on the tip-off, the DPO mobilised his patrol team to the location.”

‘The team successfully apprehended two suspects, namely, Sani Liman, 23 years old, from Unguwan Fa, Raminkura, and Murtala Magaji (alias Seto), 25 years old, from Dambata in Galadimawa village, both of Kauru LGA. The suspects confessed to being involved in a series of kidnapping activities within the area.”

“Also, on the 18th of April, 2025, at about 1800 hrs, the DPO Ikara Division received credible information from a reliable source about the suspicious movement of two suspected gun runners allegedly in possession of firearms. Acting swiftly, the DPO mobilised his patrol team to the scene.

The suspects, identified as Bajo Badun, male, 40 years old, of Vom Quarters, Jos, Plateau State, and Magaji Abdullahi, male, 40 years old, of Bargi Village, Bebeji LGA of Kano State, were both arrested and found in possession of two fabricated AK-47 rifles,” he added.

The PPRO explained further that on 18th April, 2025, at about 0430 hours, a police patrol team conducting a routine patrol along the Kauru-Pambegua Road observed a man behaving suspiciously while carrying a sack.

“The individual was promptly intercepted by the officers for a search. Upon searching the sack, the patrol team discovered two locally fabricated rifles and a long chain, which were carefully concealed within. The suspect was immediately apprehended and taken into custody along with the recovered exhibits. The suspect has been identified as one Ishiyaku Ali, male, 30 years old, of Bakin Dutse, Kauru Local Government Area.”

“All the suspects are currently in police custody and cooperating with ongoing investigations, providing vital information. Efforts have been intensified to track down and apprehend other accomplices who are currently at large.”

“The Commissioner of Police CP Rabiu Muhammad psc, mni, assured the public that the Command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and urges the public to continue supporting the police with credible and timely information,” the police added.