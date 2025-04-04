Police, military rescue kidnapped Israeli national in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

A joint operation involving the Police, Military, and local hunters has successfully rescued an Israeli national who was abducted in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The victim, Gil Itamar, an employee of SCC, was kidnapped on Thursday at approximately 9:15 a.m. by armed assailants in Atim Community, along the Takum–Chanchanji road.

The rescue mission culminated in a fierce gun battle between security operatives and the kidnappers at Kofai Ahmadu, where Itamar was eventually freed.

Confirming the incident, the Acting Public Relations Officer of the Taraba State Police Command, ASP James Saminu, said:

“Information was received via a phone call from one Alhaji Saidu, a staff member of SCC in Takum, that at about 09:15 hours on the same date, Mr. Gil Itamar, an Israeli national and SCC employee, was kidnapped by armed hoodlums at Atim Community along the Takum–Chanchanji road while under military escort.

“Upon receiving the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Takum promptly mobilized his personnel alongside operatives from the 67 PMF, in collaboration with the military and local hunters, and stormed the scene.

“A rigorous cordon, search, and rescue operation ensued, which led to the successful rescue of the victim at Kofai Ahmadu after a heavy exchange of gunfire. The kidnappers were overwhelmed and forced to flee.”

The rescued Israeli is currently receiving medical attention at SCC’s medical facility in Takum.

ASP Saminu added that efforts are ongoing to track and apprehend the fleeing suspects, noting that security operatives have placed them under surveillance to ensure justice is served.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bretet Emmanuel Simon, psc(+), commended the bravery of the officers and other security personnel involved in the operation. He reiterated the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property in Taraba State.