Police, JTF dislodge criminal camp after 6 hours gun battle in Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra, and the Joint Security Task Force (JTF), have dislodged a criminal Camp at Ogbunka in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday in Onitsha.

Ikenga said the Police-led Joint Security Team comprising the Army, Navy, Department of State Security, and Anambra State Vigilante conducted the sting operation on Thursday.

“The security operatives were acting on information received over time and dislodged a criminal Camp at Ogbunka.

“The JTF were in a six (6) hours gun battle with the armed criminals, but due to its superior firepower, diffused some explosives used as shields on the camp by the hoodlums,” he said.

Ikenga explained that the team also recovered items including pots, foodstuffs and parts of dismembered vehicles, suspected to be stolen.

The command’s spokesman said that some of the criminals escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries inflicted on them.

He added that the JTF operatives have taken over the area to sustain security dominance and possibly arrest the fleeing suspects.

Ikenga quoted the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, CP Ikioye Orutugu, as assuring residents of the state that the security agencies will not in anyway compromise the confidence reposed in them.

Orutugu also solicited the continued support of people in the state in fighting crime by providing information to security agencies.