Police Inspector allegedly shoots self dead in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—A Police Inspector serving in Rivers State, identified as Maxwell Zabu, has reportedly shot himself dead.

The Inspector, who was attached to former Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state allegedly killed himself, yesterday, at the residence of his boss.

At press time, details of what led to the act were still sketchy, but it was learned that the incident was reported at the Police post, Eagle Island, under Azikiwe Police Division, Illoabuchi, Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

It was further gathered that detectives from the Azikiwe Police Division had visited the scene as part of preliminary investigation procedures.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said it was suspected that the Police officer killed himself, but that investigation is ongoing to ascertain what actually transpired.

However, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olugbenga Adepoju, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Port Harcourt for descret investigation.