Police Inspector allegedly shoots self dead in Rivers, investigation ongoing

By Davies Iheamnachor

Port Harcourt – A police inspector serving in Rivers State, identified as Maxwell Zabu, has reportedly taken his own life by shooting himself at the residence of his principal, the former Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, though the circumstances surrounding the act remain unclear as of press time.

Sources revealed that the matter was promptly reported at the Eagle Island Police Post, under the jurisdiction of the Azikiwe Police Division in Illoabuchi, Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt. Detectives from the division were said to have visited the scene as part of a preliminary investigation.

While confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Rivers State Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, stated that although initial findings suggest suicide, a full investigation has been launched to determine the actual cause of the officer’s death.

In response, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Port Harcourt, for a discreet and thorough probe.

The state police command assured the public that findings from the investigation would be made known in due course.