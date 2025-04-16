Police in Delta arrest 106 suspects for murder, kidnapping, other crimes in three months

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – The Delta State Police Command has arrested a total of 106 suspects connected to serious criminal offenses in the first quarter of 2025, according to the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olufemi Abaniwonda.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Command Headquarters in Asaba on Wednesday, Abaniwonda said the arrests included 35 suspected armed robbers, 24 suspected kidnappers, 21 murder suspects, and 22 suspected cultists.

He also disclosed that 13 kidnapped victims were successfully rescued by operatives during the period under review.

"In the first quarter of this year, the command arrested over 106 suspects involved in serious crimes," Abaniwonda stated.

Additionally, the Commissioner revealed that four suspects were apprehended for rape and defilement-related offenses.

On recovered weapons, Abaniwonda noted that the Command seized a total of 53 firearms, comprising 11 AK-47 rifles, nine Beretta pistols, 19 single-barrel or locally-made cut-to-size guns, and 13 pump-action guns.

He added that a staggering 5,612 rounds of ammunition and cartridges were also recovered during various operations across the state.

While commending the Delta State Government, sister security agencies, and the general public for their continued support, the Commissioner urged residents to remain vigilant and proactive in sharing useful information.

“Security is everybody’s business, and the Police in Delta State would not have recorded these achievements without support and partnership,” he said. “I therefore solicit continuous cooperation with the Command, because together, we can keep Delta State safe for all.”

He concluded with a reminder: “If you see something, say something.”