Police heighten security measures in Lagos ahead of Easter

As Lagos prepares for the Easter celebrations, the Lagos State Police Command has significantly increased security presence across the state to ensure a peaceful, safe, and crime-free holiday.

In a statement released on Friday and signed by the Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, ordered the immediate deployment of a robust contingent of officers and tactical units. These include conventional police personnel, the Police Mobile Force, Rapid Response Squad, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Special Protection Unit, Explosive Ordnance Disposal squad, K9 units, mounted troops, and other specialised operational detachments.

The deployment targets key locations across Lagos, including known black spots and high-risk areas, in a bid to deter criminal activity and reassure residents and visitors.

“All strategic locations across the length and breadth of Lagos State including the identified black spots and flash points” are being manned, the statement noted, aiming to “prevent crime and criminality, remove fear of crimes from the mind of all Lagosians and visitors alike, and ensure hitch-free Easter celebrations this year and beyond.”

Enhanced security is being prioritised at churches, celebration venues, recreational centres and other public areas expecting large gatherings. The police confirmed that these locations “are going to be properly policed.”

To support this operation, officers will be equipped with logistics such as armoured personnel carriers and patrol vehicles. The initiative is designed to prevent any potential security breaches and maintain public order throughout the holiday period.

Commissioner Jimoh affirmed that the police would work closely with other security agencies, including the military, paramilitary units and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to provide comprehensive coverage. He instructed officers to remain “courteous, polite, professional but firm,” and to uphold the rights of all citizens while performing their duties.

He also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or individuals to the nearest police station. For complaints regarding police conduct, residents were encouraged to reach out to the Lagos State Command Complaint Response Unit.

In addition, parents and guardians were advised to monitor their children and caution them against any unruly behaviour during the festivities.

Extending Easter greetings to residents, Commissioner Jimoh said, “On behalf of the entire Officers and other personnel of the Command, we gladly join all the Christian faithful in the State in the celebration and fervently wish them sustainable peace, love and joy associated with the Holy ceremony and Happy Easter.”