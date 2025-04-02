Police dismiss report on herdsmen invasion of Eha-Amufu as false in Enugu

Enugu — The Enugu State Police Command has debunked an online report alleging that herdsmen have overrun homes and schools in Eha-Amufu, describing it as “baseless, mischievous, and misleading.”

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, the Command clarified that no community in Eha-Amufu or any part of Enugu State has been invaded, placed under siege, or displaced as claimed. It further explained that the so-called “overrun farm settlements” are temporary shelters used by farmers, who periodically return to their villages.

The statement also noted that while there were farmer-herder clashes in Eha-Amufu in 2021 and 2022, joint security operations have since restored peace and stability to the area.

The Police Command acknowledged the Enugu State Government’s “intentional and intensive interventions” to strengthen security under Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah. These efforts include:

Deploying 150 military personnel and well-equipped Special Forces.

Constructing the nearly completed 21.7km Agape-Agu Mgbuji-Ogbete access road, improving security and connectivity in the community.

The Police further criticized the medium that published the report, accusing it of using unrelated images to mislead the public. A forensic digital analysis revealed that the pictures used in the report were repurposed from incidents in neighboring states, including images posted by Amnesty International following a February 4, 2025, attack on Nkalaeha community.

Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, urged residents to dismiss the unfounded report and assured them of the Police Command’s unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order.

He called on citizens, particularly those in Eha-Amufu, to remain law-abiding, cooperate with security agencies, and report genuine security concerns through official channels.