Police detain eight armed robbery suspects, recover pistols

Lagos PPRO, Ben Hundeyin

Operatives of the Police Command in Lagos State have detained eight suspects for alleged armed robbery.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this while briefing newsmen at the command headquarters on Monday in Lagos.

He said that firearms were recovered from the suspects.

“On April 2, a sergeant of the Nigerian Army took a 30-year-old suspected armed robber to Onireke Division and reported that the suspect was arrested with a cross bag along the Iyana-Iba area of Ojo.

“On searching the bag, a locally made pistol with five unexpended cartridges, a pair of scissors and 10 wraps of a substance suspected to be Colorado hard drugs were recovered before handing over the suspect and exhibits to the police,” he said.

In the same vein, Hundeyin said that four armed robbery suspects who were between the ages of 20 and 24 were apprehended on March 24 in their hideout in the Ago-Okota area of Lagos.

“On searching the suspects, a locally made cut-to-size single-barrel gun with four unexpended cartridges and one battle axe were recovered,” he said.

Similarly, Hundeyin said that on March 31, a 27-year-old suspected armed robber was apprehended for allegedly attacking and dispossessing three commuters of their phones and a sum of N430,000 cash at Ajah Under Bridge.

“On searching him, a locally made Beretta pistol was recovered.

“Effort is ongoing to arrest other fleeing suspects,” he said.

Also, the image maker said that on March 30, two suspects aged 24 and 27 were apprehended at the Oshodi/Bamgbose area on Lagos Island.

“A locally made pistol and two stolen phones were recovered from them. Efforts are ongoing to arrest other wanted suspects,” he said.

Hundeyi said that some arms and ammunition were recovered in an apartment on Victoria Island.

“On March 26, at 7:00 p.m., a police officer of the command reported at Victoria Island Police Division with two rifles, along with 38 rounds of live ammunition.

“The firearms and ammunition were recovered during the cleaning of an abandoned building located at Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, which was recently acquired by a company.

“The rifles and ammunition have been registered and secured in the State Armoury,” he said.

According to him, all the suspects will be charged in court after investigations. (NAN)