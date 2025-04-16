Police declare Ihuoma Julia Nneji, daughter of ABC transport owner, wanted

The Nigeria Police Force has declared Ihuoma Julia Nneji, a daughter of Frank Nneji, the founder of the popular ABC Transport, wanted over alleged cybercrime.

Miss Nneji was declared wanted on Tuesday night by the Office of the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Centre (NPF NCCN), Abuja, as posted on the Force’s official Facebook page.

According to the ‘wanted’ post, the police listed her offences to include “criminal defamation, injurious falsehood and cyberstalking”.

Further findings by MCC News show that the daughter of the ABC Transport owner allegedly engaged herself and friends in cyberbullying and blackmailing an Abuja businessman (name withheld) from August through September 2024.

Following the alleged online blackmailing, social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, on September 24, 2024, in a strong warning video post, gave Miss Nneji 24 hours to retract her blackmailing post and apologise to the businessman, threatening to go after her with evidence if she refuses to tender an apology within the given time frame.