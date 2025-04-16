Police crackdown on gunrunners, others, recover N150m illicit drugs in Kano

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State Police Command on Wednesday said it had recorded a breakthrough by arresting not fewer than 157 suspects, which included a criminal network of gunrunners, armed robbers, thugs and drug dealers, among others.

In addition, the command also said it recovered 19 fabricated revolver rifles with 114 live cartridges and six expended cartridges, as well as illicit drugs worth N150 million.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, stated this while parading the recovered items before reporters at the Bompai police headquarters.

CP Bakori, while giving a breakdown, said the command arrested 24 armed robbery suspects, 14 suspected drug dealers, 28 suspected thieves and 79 suspected thugs (Yan Daba).

According to him, “Over the past four weeks, the Command intensified intelligence-led joint operations, round-the-clock visibility patrols and initiated strategic partnerships with community members.

“These proactive and collaborative efforts are yielding positive results. Parts of the successes recorded are the breakthroughs that led to the dismantling of criminal networks that specialized in smuggling firearms into the state, which led to the recovery of nineteen (19) fabricated revolver rifles with one hundred and fourteen (114) live cartridges and six (6) expended cartridges, as well as recovery of suspected tramadol tablets worth N150 million.

“From 17th March 2025 to date, a total of one hundred and fifty-seven (157) suspects involved in armed robbery, thuggery (Fadan Daba), theft, illicit drug dealings and other violent crimes were arrested with recovery from them firearms, dangerous weapons, illicit drugs and stolen properties.

“The command arrested Twenty-four (24) armed robbery suspects, Fourteen (14) suspected drug dealers, Seven (7) suspected motor vehicle thieves, Five (5) suspected motorcycle thieves, Twenty-eight (28) suspected thieves and Seventy-nine (79) suspected thugs (Yan Daba).

“Similarly, recovery made included Two (2) English pistols, nineteen (19) fabricated revolver rifles and one (1) fabricated pistol.

“Others include 117 live cartridges, Six (6) expanded cartridges and Eleven (11) live ammunition, Consignments of tramadol tablets worth N150million, Fifty-seven (57) cutlasses, Seventy-one (71) sharp knives, Fifteen (15) sharp irons (Dan Bida), Seven (7) scissors, Two (2) axes and one bow, etc.

“In order to ensure peace continues to prevail in the State, we have a plan to conduct a series of community-based engagements and intelligence-led operations at strategic locations in the State with a view to prevent crimes and maintain law and order.

“Finally, while I appreciate the continued support of the law-abiding people of the State, I encourage everyone to keep cooperating with the Police and be proactive in providing valuable information that will aid in surmounting any emerging security threats that will jeopardize the peaceful atmosphere in the State,” the Commissioner CP Bakori, however, stated.

Vanguard News