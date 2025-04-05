Police confirm three dead, 13 kidnapped victims of Benue Links bus rescued

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The police in Benue State say they have rescued kidnapped victims of the ambushed 18-seater Benue Links bus that was attacked Thursday evening by armed men at Ikobi community in Otukpo Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

The ill-fated bus was en route to Otukpo from Makurdi town when the armed men ambushed it and took away the occupants.

A statement by the state’s Public Public Relations Officer, CSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the rescue of 13 of the victims after an exchange of gunfire with the kidnappers.

Part of the statement read: “On April 3, 2025, at about 8:30 pm, a Toyota Hiace bus of Benue Links transport company was conveying passengers from Makurdi to Otukpo, and on reaching Otukpo Burnt Bricks area, a gang of armed kidnappers shot sporadically at the driver and a passenger at the front seat, causing the driver to stop on the high way.

“Upon receipt of this information, the police in collaboration with members of the Benue State Civil Protection Guard swiftly moved to the scene and found the driver and one passenger who sustained gunshot injuries in the vehicle while others were whisked away by the kidnappers.