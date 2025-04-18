Police commence investigation into attack on Senator Natasha’s family house

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command said an investigation had commenced into the attack on the family House of Senator Natasha Akpoti — Uduaghan in Obeiba-Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

A statement on Friday from the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya, said the investigation followed the Thursday reports that some unknown hoodlums attacked Natasha’s country home.

“Consequent upon the distress call received from one Yakubu Ovanja, Aide to Senator Natasha on 16/04/2025 at about 0330hrs made to the Divisional Police Officer, attached to Okehi Division, stating that on the same date at about 0100hrs, some hoodlums numbering about three (3) armed with cutlasses invaded the family house of the said Senator and damaged some front window glasses.

“Immediately the information was received by the DPO; he mobilized his men for on-the-spot assessment where he met a young man named Michael Akpoti in the house who narrated how the hoodlums used cutlasses to damage the said building while trying to gain access into the house before he raised alarm which made the hoodlums flee.

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police has directed the deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Criminal Investigation Department to commence immediate and discrete investigation into the alleged attack to ascertain its cause with the view to apprehending the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.”

Although the reason behind the attack is still unknown, Natasha’s aides are accusing the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Chief Press Secretary to the senator, Israel Arogbonlo, said on Thursday that the senator was the target of the attack. , “We condemn the brazen attack on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s family house in Obeiba-Ihima, Kogi State, on Tuesday, April 15. Armed men, mistakenly believing the Senator was present, vandalized windows in her grandfather’s house. Fortunately, security operatives swiftly responded and repelled the attackers.

“This calculated assault appears to be a direct response to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s courageous stance against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, whom she accused of sexual harassment. We urge the Inspector General of Police to reinstate her security details immediately.

Arogbonlo also shared Natasha’s statement on the incident: “Two days ago, my younger brother took some contractors to my hometown in Ihima to inspect locations for upcoming projects I attracted to my senatorial district.

“The unknown gunmen assumed I was the one in town and attacked my family house that night. Thankfully, the civil defence team and community members responded promptly and chased them off. A report was made at the police area command, and no one was hurt.”

