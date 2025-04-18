Police bust alleged IPOB terror hideout in Imo, arrest 3, recover ₦10.3m

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri — The Imo State Police Command has announced the arrest of three suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) following a raid on an alleged terror hideout located on Cameron Street, Ubahu, in the Okigwe Local Government Area of the state.

The raid, which took place in the early hours of Thursday, April 17, 2025, was carried out by the command’s tactical teams in collaboration with local vigilante groups, acting on credible intelligence. The operation led to a gun battle, during which two suspects reportedly fled into the surrounding bushes, while three others were captured.

The arrested suspects were identified as: Onyekaba Ikenna Innocent (21), Ugwu Ikenna (31) and Ofor Kasarachi (37)

Spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye, disclosed the development while parading the suspects and recovered items at the command’s headquarters in Owerri on Friday.

According to Okoye, the operation led to the recovery of significant weapons and materials allegedly linked to terrorist activities. Items recovered include: One AK-47 rifle, Two pump-action shotguns, Eighteen live cartridges, Multiple mobile devices and laptops, ₦10.3 million in cash

“The recovered cash, based on preliminary investigations, is believed to have been contributed by IPOB members to finance acts of terrorism,” Okoye stated.

He added that the command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police CP Aboki Danjuma, remains committed to sustaining the ongoing crackdown on criminal elements threatening public safety in Imo State.

As the Easter season approaches, Okoye assured residents that the command has intensified patrols, surveillance, and checkpoints in coordination with other security agencies to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration.