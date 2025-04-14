Police arrest wanted kidnap kingpin, Usman, in Delta

Delta State map

…Neutralise 4 others in shoot-out

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Police at Force Headquarters disclosed, yesterday, that a wanted kidnap kingpin responsible for several high-profile abductions and killing of victims in Delta State even after the collection of a ransom in some instances, Abubakar Usman, aka Shehu has been arrested

The Police added that it raided another hideout of kidnappers terrorising Asaba and its environs along the Asaba-Agbor expressway and neutralised four of the kidnappers during a gun battle.

Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Muyiwa Adejobi said: “The Police operatives attached to Delta State Command, on April 10, 2025, in a sting operation on the activities of kidnappers within the state, arrested one Abubakar Usman aka Shehu, who was identified as the leader of a deadly kidnapping gang.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to multiple crimes, including the kidnapping of a medical doctor at Issele-uku, Delta State; kidnapping of the wife and daughter of Mr. Godwin Anuka at Ogwashi-Uku and his subsequent murder.

“His gang was also responsible for the kidnap and murder of Ms Esther Ojoh at Ibusa. The suspect further led operatives to the gang’s hideout in a forest along Asaba/Agbor expressway, where the operatives encountered the rest of the gang members and came under heavy fire.

“In the ensuing gun battle, the operatives successfully neutralised four members of the gang and recovered three AK-47 rifles and 90 rounds of live ammunition.

“In another development in Kano State, on April 10, 2025, Police operatives attached to the state command, acting on credible intelligence, arrested one Abdul Sadiq, 43 years, Ahmad Muazu, 22 years and Aliyu Sharif, 40 years at Dorayi Babba, Kano State.

“Further investigation led to the recovery of 15 locally fabricated revolver rifles, 102 live cartridges, and six expended cartridges from the suspects. “