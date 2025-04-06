Police arrest two armed robbery suspects, recover stolen vehicles, other items in Abuja

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of the FCT Police Command have successfully arrested two notorious armed robbery suspects involved in a series of car-jacking incidents and vehicle thefts across the Abuja metropolis.

According to the Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, the arrests came after a fierce gunfight, which resulted in the recovery of firearms, ammunition, and three stolen vehicles.

SP Adeh revealed that the arrest took place on 27th March 2025, at approximately 3:20 am, when officers from the Mabushi Division responded to a distress call reporting an ongoing robbery at Royal Court Estate, Jahi II. Upon arrival, the officers were met with gunfire from the suspects. Despite the gun battle, the suspects were overpowered and attempted to flee with gunshot wounds.

A swift pursuit led to the arrest of Rabiu Jubril and Ibrahim Isa, both residents of Tipper Garage, Jahi. The police recovered several items from the suspects, including: Two locally made firearms, Three stolen vehicles: A black Toyota Matrix (Reg. No. NBS 348 CP), A black Toyota Venza (Reg. No. ABJ 105 AV) and A grey Lexus IS350 (Reg. No. RSH 295 CB)

Electronics: Two MacBook Pro laptops, One Lenovo laptop, One iPad, One PS4 gaming console, One Canon IP1224 camera and One drone camera

The suspects are currently in police custody and will be charged in court following the conclusion of investigations.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ajao Adewale, has urged residents to take proactive security measures, including installing tracking devices in their vehicles, to aid in the swift recovery of stolen property.

The FCT Police Command reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents and encouraged the public to remain vigilant. Residents are urged to report any suspicious activities to the Police via the emergency lines: 08032003913, 08033111911 and 07057321547.