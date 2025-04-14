Police arrest suspected armed robbers, recover weapons in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspected armed robber in Igbopa Village, Oreta, Ikorodu area of the state, following a foiled attack on two individuals at their office.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Oyenuga Sodiq, also known as “Asabari,” reportedly led a gang of hoodlums on April 1 attack, which about 5:30p.m.

The victims raised an alarm, drawing the attention of neighbours who apprehended the suspect while his accomplices fled the scene.

According to police spokesperson, Mr. Benjamin Hundeyin, “A locally made shotgun and the gang’s operational motorcycle were recovered. The suspect was handed over to the police, and the exhibits have been registered. A manhunt is ongoing for the fleeing gang members.”

In a related development, police officers have recovered a stolen, unregistered Pontiac saloon car in Ajegunle, Lagos, on March 29. The vehicle, reported stolen from the High Cost Housing Estate, Barnawa/Narayi in Kaduna.

State, was found in the possession of one Ahmed Taju, who was arrested at the point of sale.

Meanwhile, police are investigating Faruq Adeaga for allegedly shooting a man during an altercation in the Yaba area of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect shot the victim, identified as Solomon, on the buttocks and right leg, causing him to lose consciousness. He was rushed to the 68 Military Reference Hospital, where he is currently responding to treatment.

Following the report, police operatives swiftly mobilized and arrested the suspect. A locally made pistol and an unexpended cartridge were recovered from him.

Hundeyin added, “All suspects are currently in police custody and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.”