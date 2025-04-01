Police arrest notorious kidnapper, rescue two university students in Nasarawa

By Abel Daniel

The Nasarawa state police command said it has arrested a notorious kidnapper and rescued two Federal University of Lafia students.

The command’s spokesman, SP Nansel Ranham, made this known in a press statement made available to Vanguard on Tuesday in Lafia.

According to the statement, the Sarawak State Police Command received a distress call reporting an attack by suspected kidnappers at a student lodge behind Nasara Estate, Tudun Kauri, Lafia.

During the attack, two students of Federal University Lafia, Sadiq Adinoyi and Sakina Adinoyi, were abducted.

“Acting swiftly on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and ‘A’ Division, Lafia, were mobilized to track down the perpetrators.

“Following technical intelligence gathering, a rescue operation was conducted on April 1, 2025, at about 11:30 AM in a forest behind the 500 Housing Unit along Doma Road, Lafia. During the operation, police operatives engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel. Overwhelmed by police firepower, the kidnappers fled in different directions, abandoning the victims, who were safely rescued.

The Police said that one suspect, Ibrahim Musa of Abuni village, Awe Local Government Area, was apprehended at the scene. He has since made useful confessions and is assisting ongoing investigations.

Vanguard News