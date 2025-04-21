Police arrest landlady after new tenant disappeared with four children

SP Bright Edafe.

Tension has gripped the Ogwashi-Uku community in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State following the reported abduction of four children on Sunday, allegedly by suspected child traffickers.

Among the abducted children are two siblings identified as Ebube and Miracle. The incident reportedly took place in the Umuokwe quarters of the community, where three unidentified women had recently secured emergency accommodation.

According to community sources, the women allegedly lured the children out of their homes under the pretext of buying them biscuits from a nearby shop.

“It was when the children could not be seen around the compound that neighbours expressed concern,” a source said.

“By the time the neighbours visited the ladies’ apartment, the room was empty as neither the occupants nor the children could be found.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Command, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident and disclosed that the landlady of the house where the suspects stayed has been arrested and is currently in detention.

He said, “The children were abducted three days after the women rented the apartment.

“It is true; the problem is that there is no link. They just came and said they wanted to rent an apartment and the landlady gave it to them with no details, no name, no phone number, no agreement, and after three days they carried four children.



“The landlady has been arrested because her actions are suspicious.”

The community remains on edge as authorities continue investigations and efforts to locate the missing children and apprehend the culprits.

Vanguard News