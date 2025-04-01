Police arrest kidnap, armed robbery suspects, recover AK 47 riffles in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – OPERATIVES of the Delta State Police Command, have arrested suspected fleeing kidnap and armed robbery suspects, recovering AK-47 rifles and live ammunition.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe, in a said the one of the suspects, Chedeye Mohammed was arrested in Rivers State.

The statement said “On 26th March 2025, operatives of CP Special assignment team led by the commander ASP Julius Robinson, were on the trail of some suspected kidnappers extended their investigation to River state and at about 1820 hours of the same date, a fleeing suspected kidnapper name Chedeye Mohammed was trailed and arrested.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect led operatives to a bush after a trailer park in River State where they hid their weapons. One AK-47 rifle loaded with thirteen rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition was recovered.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and his members usually kidnap at Ughelli, Agbarho, and other parts in the state and hibernate in River State. Efforts to arrest his other gang members are ongoing.”

The statement added: “acting on credible information, operatives of the CP special assignment led by ASP Julius Robinson embarked on a sting operations in Anyangba town Kogi State and arrested three suspects Zakari Mohammed ‘m’ aged 31 years old of Olugbujo community, Ibrahim Mumuni ‘m’ aged 29 years old of Anyangba town, and Mohammed Hamisu ‘m’ age 25 years of Anyangba town all in Dekina LGA of Kogi state.

“A search warrant was executed at their residence, during which an AK-47 rifle and one automatic Pump action gun were recovered.

“On the same date, at about 1405 hours, the operatives acting on the statement made by the suspect arrested another suspect named Samaila Mohammed, aged 35yrs of Udo community Dekina LGA recovered a baretta pistol loaded with three rounds of live ammunition and cartridges. The suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.