Police arrest four suspected kidnappers in Niger State; pistols, ammunition recovered

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Minna — The Niger State Police Command has arrested four suspected kidnappers in Rijau Local Government Area of the state. The suspects were apprehended on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

The suspects are accused of kidnapping a female victim from Angwan-Gwanda village in Rijau last month (March), although the victim managed to escape from captivity. A few days after her escape, the victim identified one of the kidnappers, leading to his arrest.

The arrested suspects include Shehu Mohammed (35) of T/Magajiya, Mamman Sani of K/Shenjiri, Daudu Mohammed (37) of Udu, and Jibrin Ahmodu of Genu, Rijau LGA.

Police Spokesperson, Superintendent Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the arrest and stated that the suspects have confessed to their involvement in the crime. During the arrest, law enforcement recovered two locally made pistols and one Dane gun from the suspects.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had kidnapped one female victim from Angwan-Gwanda village last month. She managed to escape from their captivity, and the suspects have since confessed to the crime. They are currently under investigation,” the PPRO disclosed.

The suspects will be charged to court after the completion of investigations.

In another development, the Niger State Police Command intercepted a trailer truck at Garima Junction, Bosso, Minna, on April 9, 2025. The truck, registered as NDG 161 XA, was loaded with 900 bags of cement, suspected to have been diverted. The cement, valued at over nine million naira, was originally meant for delivery to Maiduguri, Borno State but was illegally diverted to Garima Bosso with the intention of selling it.

The motor boy of the truck, Abdullahi Basiru of Sokoto State, was arrested in connection with the crime. During interrogation, he confessed that he and others had conspired to steal the cement and abandon the truck. The driver, Ibrahim Yusuf, is still at large, and efforts are underway to arrest him.

The suspect was charged to court on April 9, 2025, for criminal conspiracy and theft and was subsequently convicted to ten months’ imprisonment without an option of fine. The cement truck was released to the company’s representative through a court order.

The police continue to investigate the case and pursue further arrests in connection with the crime.