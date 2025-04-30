Police arrest eight suspects over cult-related killings in Lagos

Lagos PPRO, Ben Hundeyin

By Evelyn Usman

Eight suspected cultists allegedly involved in several cult-related killings within Yaba College of Technology and its environs have been arrested by tactical operatives of the Lagos State Police Command.

One Beretta pistol, four 9mm cartridges, one cartridge, two battle axes, and two cutlasses were recovered, according to the police.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, described the operation which took place on April 29, 2025, as intelligence-led.

He gave the identities of the arrested suspects as: Adeyemo Abdulsamad, alias Cloud, 24; Afeez Enitan, 28; Ayomide Daniel, aged 30; Olamilekan Adeagbo, alias Skinny, 26; Mayor Samson, aged 38; Basit Ishola, aged 20; Quadri Sikiru, aged 26; and Mariam Salihu, a female, 23 years old.

Hundeyin said, “Investigation is still in progress to unravel the full extent of the suspects’ involvement in cult-related activities. Members of the public are assured that the suspects will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, while commending the swift response and excellent work of the Command’s tactical teams and Eko Strike Force, who carried out the operation, urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police for appropriate action. He equally assures the public that the Command will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors to Lagos State.”