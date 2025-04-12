Police arrest alleged killer of Ondo businessman

The Police Command in Ondo State has arrested the suspected killer of Alhaji Awoyinka Sumaila, a businessman in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Sumaila, who dealt in building materials, was killed by gunmen at his residence opposite Caring Heart Mega School, Idi mango area, Ore, on March 1.

DSP Ayanlade Olushola, the command’s spokesperson, made this known in a statement released to the media on Friday in Akure.

Olushola said that the “prime suspect, one Ijalo,” was arrested on April 10 in Osogbo, Osun, through a discreet investigation.

“The arrest was made after a painstaking manhunt led operatives back to Ore.

“A locally-made pistol believed to have been used in the murder, along with criminal charms, were recovered during a search of the suspect’s premises,” he said.

He assured the public that no stone would be left unturned in ridding Ondo State of criminals. (NAN)