Police arrest 33 suspected thugs in Kano

The Nigeria Police Force.

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Not fewer than 33 suspected thugs have been arrested by operatives of the police in Kano State.

The Spokesperson of the police command, SP Haruna Abdullahi, who confirmed this, said the suspects were arrested after a raid operation carried out within the flash points in the metropolis.

SP Abdullahi said the suspected thugs (Yan Daba) were arrested with dangerous weapons, illicit drugs and other robbed properties as exhibits.

According to him, “The Kano State Police Command is pleased to announce the successful conduct of clearance operations by the Command Tactical Teams on the directives and direct supervision of the State Commissioner of Police. The teams led by the O/C Anti-Daba Team, CSP Bashir Musa Gwadabe, carried out the operations within flash points in Kano State Metropolis from April 23rd to 28th, 2025.

“The operations which were conducted based on actionable intelligence resulted in the arrest of thirty-three (33) suspected thugs (Yan Daba) with dangerous weapons, illicit drugs and other robbed properties as exhibits. They are being charged for offences related to armed robbery, possession of dangerous weapons, and illicit drug dealings, etc.

“In line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, to all Police Commands and Formations to ensure a peaceful atmosphere for all residents, the Kano State Police Command reaffirms its commitment to upholding this directive by conducting round-the-clock visibility patrols, intelligence-led raids, evidence-based investigations, enhanced community policing capabilities, and maintaining peace and security across the state.

“The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, appreciates the public for their continued support and cooperation. He urges citizens to maintain this synergy by providing valuable information that can aid the Command’s efforts in combating crimes and ensuring public safety.

“The Kano State Police Command remains dedicated to protecting lives and property. The CP assures the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order, and look forward to continued collaboration with the community,” SP Haruna however added.