Police arrest 30 illegal miners in Niger state

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna



Police have arrested thirty illegal miners from an illegal mining site in Niger state. They were arrested at the back of the College of Education, Minna, the state capital.



The Public Relations Officer of the state Police command, Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the story, saying they were arrested last Friday at about 12 pm.



According to him,” with the commitment of the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, mnips to reduce crime and sanitize Minna metropolis as well as the State as whole through his leadership the police attached to Chanchaga Div conducted a raid operation at an illegal mining site behind College of Education, Minna and about thirty suspects of illegal mining were arrested while others fled from the scene.



“In the course of the operation, the following exhibits were recovered as follows; 69 shovels, 182 head pans, 33 diggers, 38 plastic containers, and one hoe,” he declared.



He said the suspects have been profiled and that after thorough screening and screening of minors and women, eighteen (18) of the suspects have been charged to court for illegal mining activities.



He said all the exhibits were impounded, and he added that monitoring and raiding of illegal mining sites across the state continue.