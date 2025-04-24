Police arrest 2 suspected vandals at Ile-Zik, recover operational tools

By Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS—Operatives of the Isokoko Police Division, Lagos State, have arrested two suspected vandals caught while dismantling concrete barriers at Ile-Zik along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, following a swift response to credible intelligence.

The suspects, identified as Peter James, 26, and Lesipi Adamu, 24, both of no fixed address, were apprehended about 6:45 p.m. on April 22, while allegedly removing iron rods embedded in government-installed barriers.

According to the police, the suspects were caught red-handed, while several accomplices reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

Vanguard gathered that tools believed to have been used in the illegal operation, including two sledge hammers, two cutting saws, and a pair of scissors were recovered from the suspects.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Mr. Benjamin Hundeyin, said: “The arrest was made possible through timely intelligence provided by community members. Our officers acted swiftly and effectively based on the report we received, and we are currently intensifying efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

“The suspects are currently being detained as investigations continue. The tools believed to have been used in the illegal operation, including two sledgehammers, two cutting saws, and a pair of scissors, have been taken into police custody as exhibits,” he noted.

Urging the public to remain vigilant, Hundeyin encouraged residents to report any suspicious activity to help curb infrastructure vandalism across the state.