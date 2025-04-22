Police arrest 18-year-old Bassey for possession of illegal firearm in Akwa Ibom

…Suspect Claims Gun Belongs to His Landlord

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested an 18-year-old, Amanam Bassey Abraham, in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area for unlawful possession of a locally made pistol.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, in a statement issued to journalists on Tuesday, said the arrest was made following credible intelligence.

According to the statement, during interrogation, the suspect claimed that the firearm belonged to his landlord, who allegedly gave it to him as collateral for a loan of ₦5,000.

“On April 18, 2025, at approximately 4:00 PM, acting on credible information, operatives of the Command apprehended one Amanam Bassey Abraham, an 18-year-old male from Akpautong Village,” John stated.

“A search conducted on the suspect at the time of arrest resulted in the recovery of a locally made pistol.

“During the initial interrogation, the suspect claimed the firearm was given to him by his landlord—name yet unknown—as collateral for a ₦5,000 loan. He also stated that he intended to hand the pistol over to his father for safekeeping.”

DSP John further disclosed that an investigation has been launched to identify and apprehend the said landlord for questioning.

She added that the Commissioner of Police commended the swift and vigilant action of the officers involved in the operation, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to maintaining law and order in the state.

“The Command remains steadfast in its mission to ensure the safety and security of all residents of Akwa Ibom State,” she stated.