Police arraign 54-year-old man for encroachment on FG land



By Chimaobi Nwaiwu



The Anambra State Police Command has arraigned a 54-year-old man, Mr Orji Kelechukwu, for alleged encroachment on a parcel of land belonging to the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, in Onitsha, Anambra State.



Orji is also being prosecuted for allegedly engaging in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by unlawfully entering into the said NIWA land.



In the two-count charge, No: 101/2025, Commissioner of Police versus Orji Kelechukwu, male, aged 54 years, it was alleged: “That you, Orji Kelechukwu, male between March 2024 to April 3, 2025 at Niger Street Ose Waterfront, Onitsha in Onitsha Magistral District, did willfully or negligently and without the consent of National Inland Waterways Authority, used the land along the Waterfront measured about 100 meters perpendicular, from the edge of both banks and thereby committed an offense punishable under section 23 (1) (a) (4) of the National Inland Waterways Authority, Act Cap N47 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2024.



“That you, Orji Kelechukwu on the same date and place in the aforementioned Magistral District, did in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace or reasonable apprehension of a breach of peace, by entering into the land which is in actual and peaceable possession of National Inland Waterways Authority, and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 115 of Criminal Code Cap 36 Volume II Revised Law of Anambra State of Nigeria 1991 as amended”.



When the matter came up in court, presided over by His Worship C.B Okoyeb, Orji pleaded not guilty and was granted bail. The case was adjourned to June 4, 2025, for further hearing.



It will be recalled that a combined team of Navy officials from Naval Outpost Onitsha and Policemen from NIWA Police Post, Bridgehead Onitsha, had on a joint operation on Thursday arrested Orji in a motor park the Onitsha South Local Government created on the land the council area demolished properties it termed illegal structure, which falls on the NIWA Right of Way.



It will also be recalled that some affected NIWA clients, including Lake Petroleum Limited, who owned the properties, went to Federal High Court Awka to challenge the demolition and subsequent occupation of the land by Onitsha South Local Government, which turned it into a motor park and trading place.

Addressing reporters after Orji’s arrest, NIWA Area Manager, Onitsha, Mr Nicholas Suleiman, lamented that NIWA had lost over N160 million to the alleged illegal demolition of houses and shops on its Right of Way and the conversion of the land to a motor park and trading place where the council area collects levies through Orji.



He said that NIWA’s efforts to meet with the Onitsha South Local Government Chairman, Mr Emeka Orji, to resolve some gray areas about the activities of his officials in the land were rebuffed by the council boss.

Vanguard News