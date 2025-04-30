Police apprehend 9 kidnap suspects, rescue 2 victims in Delta

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Delta has apprehended nine kidnap suspects and rescued two victims from their custody in the state.

The spokesman of the command, SP Bright Edafe, told newsmen on Wednesday in Warri, that the suspects were arrested in Agbarho Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

Edafe said that the suspected hoodlums were arrested on Saturday by police operatives attached to the Agbarho division following a distress call.

He said that the police team was led in the operation by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Agbarho division, CSP Pius Eredei.

“The DPO received a distress call that some armed men had attacked them in Agbarho and kidnapped two of his friends.

“Acting on the information, the DPO immediately led operatives of the division and trailed the suspects to Uvwiama forest in Agbarho.

“The hoodlums, on sighting the Police, fled in different directions, and the victims were rescued.

“Nine suspects were arrested during the raid while three pump-action guns, three double/single-barrel guns, one locally made gun and 13 rounds of live cartridges were recovered,” Edafe said.

Edafe added that the manhunt for the other fleeing members of the gang was ongoing.