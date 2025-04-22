Police: 12-year-old killed, 7 injured in accidental Dane gun discharge in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed that a locally-made firearm (Dane gun)—not an explosion—was responsible for an incident that left one child dead and seven others injured in the Abakpa area of Kaduna.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mansir Hassan, the Command clarified that the tragedy, which occurred around 8:30 a.m. on April 22, 2025, was the result of an accidental gun discharge.

According to Hassan, the police received a distress call reporting a suspected blast along Josawa Road, Abakpa, prompting a swift response by a team led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Kawo Division.

“The incident claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy, identified as Abubakar Muhammed of Josawa Road,” the statement said. “Seven other individuals sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.”

A high-level delegation, including the Commissioner of Police, Garrison Commander, State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Chairman of Kaduna North Local Government, visited the scene for an on-site assessment.

Hassan noted that preliminary findings from the Police Anti-Bomb Squad ruled out an explosion, instead confirming that the injuries were caused by the accidental discharge of a Dane gun.

“Further investigations and assessments are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident,” he added.

The Police Command expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and extended wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured. It also assured the public of transparency and timely updates as the investigation progresses.