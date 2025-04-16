Plateau: Your evil shall not go unpunished – Muftwang to attackers

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang

Gov Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau says the evil perpetrated by the attackers and sponsors of the recent mayhem in the state will not go unpunished.

In a statewide broadcast on the recent security incidents in the state, he said, ”As your governor, I stand resolved; Plateau shall not be overrun by fear, nor shall we accept this culture of bloodshed as the new normal.

“Let it be known that the Plateau spirit is resilient; we are a people of peace, renowned for our hospitality and unity across religious and ethnic lines.

“Those who seek to tear us apart cannot succeed; Plateau will definitely continue its rise; nothing will stop it.

“To the killers and their sponsors, know this: your evil shall not go unpunished; you may run, but you will not hide.

“Plateau will prevail, Plateau will not fall, Plateau will stand tall, and Plateau will continue to flourish, to the Glory of God.

Mutfwang, who had highlighted some measures taken to forestall further reoccurrence of the attacks, assured the people of the state that he would not ditch his constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties in the state.

“Let me reassure you all, my government is alive to its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property, and we are rising to the occasion more determined than ever.

“My administration is intensifying efforts to protect our people and enforce the rule of law across all local governments.

“We must protect our communities while upholding the rule of law; we therefore are activating community-based response systems.

” I urge traditional leaders and youth associations to reactivate local vigilante groups and organise night patrols in coordination with the security agencies.

“To restore calm and strengthen vigilance, I hereby announce the following measures, effective Wednesday, April 16th.

“Night grazing of cattle is strictly prohibited. Transportation of cattle by vehicle is banned after 7P.M.

The use of motorcycles is restricted from 7p.m. to 6 a.m. across the state until further notice,” he stated. (NAN)