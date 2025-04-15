Plateau: My sister got killed when she left our hiding place – Survivor

Plateau attack.

…Mutfwang mourns with communities

…IGP warns perpetrators

…Give justice to victims – PIDAN

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – A survivor of the Sunday night attack in the Zike hamlet, Kwall District, Irigwe Chiefdom of the Bassa local government area of Plateau State has lamented the palpable fear that prompted his sister to run out of their hiding place and got killed when the attackers invaded their home.

The survivor, Eric Danlami, said they were asleep when the invaders came into the hamlet at about midnight, and the sounds of gunshots and the pandemonium woke them.

His words, “We had retired to bed in the night without any form of suspicion of any kind of problems. At the time we heard the sporadic gunshots and movement of the people, we found a place to hide in one of the rooms, not knowing that the attackers had already entered our elder brother’s apartment at the boy’s quarter and slaughtered them, a family of five.

“His wife and first son survived and are currently in the hospital, but my sister, whom we were hiding together in a room, was afraid that they would enter the house. As she left the place we were hiding to go to another hiding place, she was sighted. They shot at her and she didn’t survive it.”

However, the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang on Tuesday visited the grieving community and other places in the Bassa local government area to commiserate with the people and reassured them of his administration’s support during these trying times.

Accompanied by the State’s Heads of Security agencies, Governor Mutfwang stated that the government has re-evaluated and is reengineering the State’s security architecture to forestall further attacks and ensure lasting peace and stability across Plateau State.

“We are here to mourn with you, to pay our respects to those whose lives were cut short by this senseless act of terror. The entire nation is grieving with you, and so is the international community. I have wept since yesterday because we believed that all necessary measures were in place to prevent a recurrence of such tragedies.

“We have made significant investments in security, but as with many human efforts, they sometimes fall short. However, this incident is a painful setback for us, especially as we have made considerable progress in pursuing peace across the Plateau. No one has the right to take the law into their hands. Despite the provocation, we must not allow ourselves to be dragged into the abyss of lawlessness. We remain committed to building a peaceful and prosperous Plateau for all,” the Governor stated.

In his remarks, the Brra Nggwe Irigwe (the Paramount Ruler of Irigwe nation) Rev. Ronku Aka, thanked Governor Mutfwang for his prompt and compassionate visit to the affected communities and urged security agencies to intensify efforts to safeguard rural populations and lauded the Governor’s development strides, particularly the construction of roads in the area.

“We are a peaceful and accommodating people. Our hospitality should not be mistaken for weakness. We believe in the rule of law and will not seek revenge. This land is our ancestral home, and we have no other. Some people may wish for Plateau’s downfall, but we remain steadfast in our hope for its rise and restoration.”

However, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun also on Tuesday said the days of perpetrators of attacks on rural communities in Plateau State is numbered and assured the people of Plateau State of the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring adequate security in the State.

He said, “We condemn these acts of violence and recognize their devastating impact, especially on local farmers. In response, we have deployed more security personnel and resources to the affected areas and are working closely with other security agencies. Intelligence gathering efforts have also been intensified to identify and bring the masterminds behind these attacks to justice.

“We will work tirelessly until these issues are resolved. I assure you that these criminal elements will soon be outnumbered. I appeal to the people of Plateau to remain calm and peaceful.”

Meanwhile, the President of the Plateau Initiative for Development and Advancement of the Natives, PIDAN, the umbrella body of the 56 autochthones from Plateau State, Amb. Nanpon Sheni at a press conference on Tuesday demanded justice for the victims through accelerated arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

His words, “The peaceful indigenous tribes of Plateau State have been subjected to sustained acts of genocide by terrorist groups connected to global terrorist networks. They perpetrate heinous acts such as rape of women and girls, assaults on houses of worship, kidnapping.

“If these attacks remain unchecked, its ramifications for Nigeria’s stability, security, and prosperity will be catastrophic. We call on the international community, the federal, and State governments, and all stakeholders to acknowledge the gravity of the plight of Nigerians under this siege and take immediate action to push back terrorism.

“We demand justice for the victims of terrorism and genocide through the accelerated prosecutions as promised by Mr. President.”