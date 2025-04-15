Plateau Killings: Social crusader calls for decisive action against further bloodshed

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – A prominent social crusader, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor Esq. KSC, has called for urgent and decisive action to end the ongoing bloodshed in Nigeria, particularly targeting the violent activities of suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Ejiofor lamented that the country has been under siege for a prolonged period due to the unchecked violence perpetrated by killer herdsmen who have terrorized innocent citizens, especially in states like Plateau, Benue, Enugu, Delta, and Edo.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Ejiofor, who is also a leading counsel for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), stated: “Nigeria is witnessing a grave national tragedy – a relentless wave of violence unleashed by rampaging Fulani herdsmen from Plateau to Benue, from Uzo Uwani in Enugu State to parts of Delta State.”

He condemned the continuous killings, saying, “The unchecked bloodbath of innocent, defenseless citizens whose only crime is being indigenous to their ancestral lands has become a tragic, daily occurrence.”

Ejiofor highlighted the personal toll behind the violence, noting, “Each day, new casualty figures are being reported by the media, reducing human lives to mere statistics, as though we were counting livestock. Behind those numbers are mothers, fathers, children, and breadwinners, fellow citizens whose lives have been brutally cut short by wicked, soulless killers.”

The most recent massacre in Plateau State, Ejiofor reported, claimed 52 lives, with locals suggesting the actual number could be even higher. He criticized the state’s response, calling it complicit in its silence and failure to take meaningful action despite issuing hollow condemnations.

Ejiofor emphasized the sanctity of human life, saying, “Let it be made clear that human life is sacred and irreplaceable. Yet in this country, it too often appears that the lives of cattle are valued more than those of human beings. This is a shameful indictment on our government and an affront to our shared humanity.”

He further stressed that the time for mere rhetoric had passed, urging an immediate and coordinated response from both the federal government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the governors of the affected states. “These leaders swore an oath – backed by the constitution – to protect the lives and property of citizens and to guarantee their security. It is a sacred duty, not a negotiable privilege,” Ejiofor stated.

The crusader condemned the continued slaughter of Nigerians and the government’s inaction, calling for a decisive response from security and law enforcement agencies. He also urged communities to take responsibility for their own security in light of the government’s failure to act.

“I must reiterate: Life is precious. Its sanctity must be preserved. Government at all levels must immediately restore public confidence, secure our communities, and ensure that the safety of citizens is not a luxury but a right for all. Enough must finally be enough – and must be seen to be so,” Ejiofor concluded.