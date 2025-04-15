Plateau Killings: Nigerians dying due to Tinubu’s incompetence – Atiku

By Nwafor Sunday

Former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has blamed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for the recent spike in deadly attacks across Plateau State, accusing the government of incompetence and failure to protect lives.

In a strongly worded statement posted to his official Facebook page on Tuesday, Atiku expressed deep sorrow over the killing of at least 47 persons in Zike community, Kwali district of Bassa Local Government Area. The attack occurred just days after a similar tragedy in Bokkos LGA, underlining what Atiku described as “the worsening state of security in our country.”

“I am deeply saddened and alarmed by the resurgence of violent attacks in Plateau State,” Atiku wrote. “It is regrettable and entirely unacceptable that these Nigerians had to lose their lives as a result of the incompetence of the Tinubu-led administration. The protection of lives and property is the primary responsibility of any government. Unfortunately, President Tinubu has failed these citizens and continues to fail them.”

Beyond Plateau, the former vice president also decried the rising tide of terrorism in Borno State. He cited statements from Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno, which indicated growing losses in both lives and territory to insurgents.

“These disturbing developments underscore the total collapse of the current administration’s security policy and architecture,” Atiku said.

He further criticized the federal government’s failure to bring terrorists and bandits to justice, noting that some suspects arrested as far back as 2016 have yet to be prosecuted.

“If the same level of urgency and energy were devoted to the prosecution of terrorists as we have seen applied to the trials of political critics, we would have sent a clear and forceful message that crime has consequences,” he stated.

Atiku urged the Attorney General of the Federation to prioritize terrorism-related prosecutions and called for the creation of special courts to expedite such trials. He also condemned the failure to prevent cross-border incursions by armed groups, labeling it a “national disgrace.”

In his statement, the PDP chieftain called on the National Assembly to pass legislation allowing state governments to arm and equip their security outfits with modern weapons, emphasizing the need to reinforce the country’s overstretched security architecture.

“The people cannot continue to pay the price for government failures,” Atiku said. “Condemnation after the fact is not enough. What is needed are proactive, preventive actions.”

He also appealed to local communities to avoid collaborating with armed groups and instead support security agencies by sharing intelligence, describing security as “a shared responsibility.”

While commending the courage of Nigeria’s security forces, Atiku insisted that they need a government that supports them not just in words, but through decisive action.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” he concluded. “We owe them justice, and we owe Nigeria a safer future.”