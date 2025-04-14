Plateau: Killing of 51 people is an inexcusable security failure – Amnesty International

Plateau killings/PHOTO CREDIT: X

Amnesty International has described the killing of at least 51 people in Zikke village, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, as an inexcusable security failure, calling for urgent investigations into the recurring violence that continues to claim innocent lives.

Responding to the attack on Zikke village of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, Isa Sanusi, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, said: “Amnesty International strongly condemns the killing of at least 51 people between 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. last night when gunmen invaded Zikke village of Bassa LGA, Plateau State. Along the way, the gunmen also razed villages and looted homes, destroying everything in their path.”

“Many of the victims of last night’s deadly attack that could not run — including children and the elderly — were slaughtered and left in pools of blood. The inexcusable security lapses that enabled this horrific attacks, two weeks after the killing of 52 people, must be investigated.”

“Issuing bland statements condemning these horrific attacks is not enough. A genuine commitment to protecting the people must be demonstrated by ensuring adequate security of lives and property, as well as ensuring justice for the victims. The consistent failure of the authorities to bring the actual suspected perpetrators to justice is emboldening impunity.”

“While President Bola Tinubu claims his government is implementing new security measures to address the rising insecurity in the country, the recent attacks in Plateau State show that whatever security measures have been implemented are not working.”

“In Plateau State, from December 2023 to February 2024, at least 1,336 people were killed. Of those killed, 533 were women, 263 were children and 540 were men. Over 29,554 people were displaced, out of which 13,093 were children and 16,461 were women.”

“The patterns of recent deadly attacks on the rural areas of Plateau State clearly show the Nigerian authorities have left these communities at the mercy of rampaging gunmen. Nigerian authorities’ failure to tame the tide of this horrific violence is costing people their lives and livelihoods, and without immediate action, many more lives may be lost.”