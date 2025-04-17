Plateau: Investigations commence as over 30 cows are allegedly poisoned

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State Government has ordered an immediate investigation into the alleged poisoning of 36 cows at Tafi Gana junction, Zanwar community, in Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Bassa LGA, Ya’u Idris, said the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday while the cattle were grazing. He explained that the cows ingested what appeared to be poisonous garden eggs scattered across the grazing area.

Idris urged members of the Fulani community to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands, assuring them that security agencies are handling the situation.

According to the Plateau State Police Command, 33 cows were confirmed affected. Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, said the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), DIG Bzigu Kwazhi, alongside the State Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, and other senior officers, visited Maraban Dare community to commiserate with the cattle owner.

Alabo noted that the DIG had earlier visited Zike community before proceeding to Maraban Dare.

“During the visit, the DIG sympathized with the affected cattle owner and the community, urging them not to resort to self-help, and assured that those responsible would be apprehended and prosecuted,” he said.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, also addressed the incident, saying:

“Our attention has been drawn to reports circulating on social media, particularly from the GAFDAN Media Team, concerning the alleged poisoning of 36 cows belonging to one Mallam Samaila Nuhu on April 16, 2025.”

She urged the public to remain calm and avoid speculation or narratives that could escalate tensions in the area.

“In line with Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s commitment to justice, transparency, and peaceful coexistence among all residents of Plateau State, the Ministry of Livestock Development, Veterinary Services and Fisheries has been directed to immediately conduct a thorough investigation,” Ramnap said.

She confirmed that a team of veterinary experts, environmental officers, and field investigators had already been dispatched to the scene to collect samples and establish the facts surrounding the incident.

“The government remains committed to promoting peaceful cohabitation, inclusive dialogue, and sustainable solutions to long-standing issues related to land use and grazing. We appeal to all stakeholders to avoid inflammatory statements and allow due process to take its course,” she added.

Chairman of Bassa Local Government Area, Joshua Riti, also condemned the act and emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence, urging all parties to remain calm as investigations proceed.