Plateau: Death toll rises to 52 as outrage trails attack

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

JOS — The death toll from the Sunday night attack on Zike hamlet, located in Kimakpa community, Kwall District of Irigwe Chiefdom, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, has risen to 52, sparking widespread condemnation and renewed calls for decisive government action.

Residents and community leaders have described the killings as senseless and tragic, urging federal and state authorities to urgently implement sustainable security measures in vulnerable areas across the state.

Eli Ankala, Member representing Rukuba/Irigwe Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, described the attack as cowardly and expressed frustration over government inaction.

“We have consistently called on both state and federal governments to establish security outposts in at-risk communities, but our appeals have not been acted upon. If people begin to take matters into their own hands due to this neglect, the situation could spiral beyond control,” Ankala warned.

Ezekiel Bini, Chairman of the Coalition of Plateau Youth Ethnic Nationalities, painted a grim picture of the attack’s aftermath.

“What we witnessed is deeply tragic. An entire family of eight was wiped out in one house. Homes have been reduced to rubble. Despite signing several peace agreements, they have proven ineffective as the other party never honors their commitments,” he said.

Similarly, Solomon Mwantiri, President of the Berom Youths Moulder-Association, decried the ongoing violence and called on the government to take tougher measures.

“It is time for the federal and state governments to not only declare Fulani militants as terrorists but also enact legislation that permits Nigerians to bear arms for self-defense,” Mwantiri said.

Meanwhile, a mass burial has been conducted for the victims as survivors flee the area, seeking refuge in nearby communities. Many families remain displaced, with urgent humanitarian needs mounting.

The attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents in Plateau State, a region long plagued by ethno-religious and communal conflict.