Plateau: Citizens urged to discard vaccine hesitancy as UNICEF partners for effective polio immunization

A baby receiving polio vaccine at the PHC, Bukuru Central on Monday

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Communities in Plateau State have been asked to stand against misinformation and vaccine hesitancy as immunization is not only one of the most effective public tools, but a fundamental right, a shared responsibility, and a vital investment in the future.

This is as the polio immunization exercise in the Jos South local government area on the third day surpasses the expected target of over 99,000.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Ba’amlong gave the charge as the State commemorates the 2025 World Malaria Day, African Vaccination Week, and National Immunization Plus Days in Jos.

Speaking at a press conference, Ba’amlong highlighted the role of organizations like the Malaria Consortium, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the PMI-S in supporting the State’s health initiatives, and stated, that the State is on the path to achieving a malaria-free status, noting that the collaborations have contributed to a significant decline in State’s malaria prevalence from 35.8% in 2015 to 18.8% by 2021.

He also reported that the state achieved an impressive 97.7% coverage rate during the 2024 Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) campaign, one of the highest in the country.

Preparations are already underway for the 2025 campaign, scheduled to begin in June, with a target of reaching 100% coverage to protect children aged 3 to 59 months.

Though lamenting that the growing threat of climate change, emerging malaria vectors, and drug resistance are threatening the gains made, he announced that the State would increase local funding, and release counterpart funding to boost the malaria elimination programme.

“Every amount invested saves lives, builds resilience, and drives development. Vaccinated communities are healthy communities. To sustain this progress, communities should stand against misinformation and vaccine hesitancy…,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, as the polio immunization in the State enters the third day, mothers in the Jos South local government area of the State have presented their children aged 0 to 59 months for immunization as caregivers say they are motivated with the positive attitude displayed by mothers.

Monitoring the exercise in some communities in the area, Vanguard observed that parents didn’t hesitate in presenting their children for immunization, and a few with initial doubt were encouraged to discard such which they did.

Speaking a town announcer in the Bukuru community, Uzifa Mohammed said, “We have very limited problem where one or two people may reject the immunization but when we explain to the parents and sometime, the grand parents of the child that not presenting the child for immunization harms the child, they would accept. We let them know that the immunization is to help a child’s future.”

Mohammed appealed to parents not to hinder the success of immunization due to rumours that it will cause infertility in the future. If polio affects a child and the child gets to know that the parents refused to immunize him/her, the child will not be happy with the parents.

Mercy Aku, the Cold Chain Officer of Jos South LGA who manages vaccines in the area, assured of the safe and proper handling of vaccines, saying, “We have a functional cold room, freezers with solar panels to supply energy that preserves the vaccines in the right centigrade. We have solar points in all the 20 Wards and we also manufacture frozen and conditional ice packs to preserve the potency of the vaccines.

“So far, we have immunized above our target of 99,359 in the first two days. We will end the exercise on the 29th with a mop-up exercise. We are using the social mobilization committee and other stakeholders to reach the hard-to-reach.”

Aku noted that passion for the work, and the zeal to help secure the future of kids are motivating factors as she commended UNICEF and other partners for their support in immunizing children.

Also, the Immunization Officer for Jos South, Moses Atang disclosed that in two days, 102,871 children have been given the polio vaccines and commended all stakeholders for their efforts in making parents understand the importance of immunization in polio eradication.