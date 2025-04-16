Plateau, Benue, Ondo killings: When will the bloodletting stop? –  Gbenga Hashim asks

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim

Former presidential candidate, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has condemned the recent wave of violence in Plateau, Benue, and Ondo States, describing the continued killings as a tragic indictment of Nigeria’s deteriorating security architecture.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Wednesday, Hashim questioned the Federal Government’s ability to halt the carnage, while calling for urgent and comprehensive reforms to Nigeria’s security system.

“How many more innocent lives must be lost before real and lasting solutions are implemented? When will this bloodletting stop?” he asked.

Hashim criticized the Federal Government for failing to exercise adequate control over the nation’s security situation, while at the same time resisting calls to devolve critical security responsibilities to state and local governments.

According to him, the centralized nature of Nigeria’s security structure has become overstretched and ineffective, unable to respond swiftly to threats, especially at the grassroots level.

He also identified poor collaboration with neighboring countries as a key factor fueling insecurity, citing the unchecked flow of arms and movement of bandits across porous borders.

“Bandits and terrorists now operate with calculated ease, simply relocating from areas of intensified federal military presence to regions with low or delayed security attention,” he said, observing that violence has steadily shifted from the North East, to the North West, and now to the North Central.

Describing this as an “adaptive insurgency,” Hashim emphasized the need for a decentralized, intelligence-driven security strategy, with active involvement of subnational governments and regional partners.

“The people deserve peace, and the time to act is now,” he stated.

He further warned that the ongoing violence is far more complex than mere communal clashes. “What is going on in Nigeria is not just isolated communal disputes, but coordinated rural and semi-urban guerrilla warfare by a motley alliance of terror and banditry forces, who have chosen Northern Nigeria as their theatre of operation,” he said.

Dr. Hashim also extended his condolences to the victims and affected communities:

“Our hearts go out to the families and communities who lost their loved ones and those wounded in these attacks. We pray for strength and a speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, police sources confirmed that preliminary investigations into the killings in Bokkos have led to the arrest of two suspects, who are currently assisting with ongoing investigations.

Dr. Gbenga Hashim, a prominent businessman and politician, contested in the 2019 presidential election and continues to be an influential voice in national discourse.