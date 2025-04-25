Plateau, Benue Killings: IHRC urges FG to reform security architecture

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has urged the Federal Government to prioritise comprehensive security reforms in response to escalating violence across the country, particularly in Plateau and Benue States.

The organisation also emphasised the urgent need to harness technology in addressing the root causes of insecurity and in strengthening the nation’s overall security framework.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja, H.E. Ambassador Dr Duru Hezekiah, Head of Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria, condemned the rising tide of killings and violence gripping the country.

He highlighted the grave consequences of these incidents, which have led to widespread human rights violations and humanitarian crises affecting civilians in numerous regions.

The IHRC called on the government to implement robust security measures and establish effective oversight mechanisms to help prevent further bloodshed.

The organisation stressed the vital importance of safeguarding the lives and property of citizens, thoroughly investigating acts of violence, and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.

“The government must take immediate steps to protect the lives and property of its citizens,” Dr Hezekiah stated.

He highlighted the pervasive issues of terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping that continue to afflict the country, fuelling an atmosphere of fear and instability.

“Apart from the terrorism and banditry ravaging the North-East and North-West, the menace of kidnapping spans the entire North and parts of the South,” he added.

The IHRC further called on the government to engage local communities to ensure that security strategies are culturally and socio-economically appropriate.

The organisation expressed confidence in President Bola. Tinubu’s ability to steer the nation through these difficult times, citing his past achievements in promoting democracy.