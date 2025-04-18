Plateau and Benue: From Peace to Peril as killings push Nigeria closer to the edge

Plateau attack.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Plateau State, once proudly known as Nigeria’s ‘Home of Peace and Tourism,’ and Benue State, revered as the nation’s breadbasket, are regions of breath-taking landscapes and fertile farmland. Their rolling hills and open plains have nourished generations, offering a quiet promise of prosperity.

Yet beneath this natural beauty lies a painful reality. For years, these states have been marred by killings most times wrongly attributed to farmer-herder clashes over land and resources. These have claimed countless lives.

In 2025, the violence escalated dramatically, with over 300 people killed across both states since January. In Plateau alone, more than 100 lives have been lost in the past two weeks. What was once a land of hope has become a place of mourning. Nigerians are left asking: when will the bloodshed end?

A Wave of Terror

The terror reignited on 7 April 2025, when gunmen stormed Bokkos district in Plateau State. In one harrowing night, they killed 52 people, set homes ablaze, and forced nearly 2,000 residents to flee. Survivors buried their loved ones in mass graves as smoke filled the skies. Was that night attack as a result of any farmer-herder clash? Nigerians now know better.

Just a week later, on 14 April, assailants struck again; this time in Zike and Kimakpa villages in Bassa district, leaving 51 more dead in yet another merciless attack.

Benue State has seen its own tragedies: between late March and early April, more than 50 people were killed and 2,000 displaced in Bokkos Local Government Area.

The attackers, often described as ‘armed herders,’ strike with chilling precision and vanish into the night, leaving behind destruction and grief.

Musa, a farmer in Plateau who survived the recent attacks, voiced the fear many feel: “We live in terror. How can we farm when death lurks around every corner?

“They (assailants) came at night, burning everything. I fled with my family, but we’ve lost our home, our livelihood,” he recalled.

A Nation at Breaking Point

The unrelenting violence has pushed Nigeria closer to the edge. Many now view the attacks as deliberate, fuelling claims of ethnic cleansing.

Political figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Governor Jonah Jang have publicly condemned the killings. Groups like the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Take-It-Back Movement are demanding justice, and some are even calling for Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s resignation.

Yet amid the mounting calls for action, one truth remains: the killers and their sponsors remain at large, and the government’s efforts have fallen short.

Promises and Powerlessness

After the 14 April massacre, Governor Mutfwang apologised and announced a ban on night grazing and cattle transport by motorcycle. On 17 April, authorities arrested two suspects. President Bola Tinubu condemned the violence, ordered investigations, and urged the governor to reduce communal tensions, an action many perceived as shifting responsibility.

The disconnect between responsibility and actual power is glaring. Though labelled ‘chief security officers,’ governors have no control over federal troops or police, rendering them largely helpless against such assaults.

Nigerians have also noticed inconsistencies in official responses— prompt action in some cases, silence in others — deepening the sense that not all lives are treated equally. Government measures often seem like empty promises, failing to stem the violence.

Timeline of Recent Tragedies

in Plateau and Benue States

24 December 2023

Location: Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi, Plateau State

Deaths: Over 190

Government Response: President Tinubu ordered an investigation

Public Reaction: Widespread outrage and demands for accountability 13–15 April 2024

Location: Gwer-West LGA, Benue State

Deaths: 28

Government Response: No specific actions reported

Public Reaction: Renewed calls for enhanced security 25 December 2024

Location: Kwande LGA, Benue State

Deaths: 10

Government Response: No actions reported

Public Reaction: Continued frustration amid ongoing violence 28 March – 2 April 2025

Location: Bokkos, Plateau State

Deaths: 50+

Government Response: Families displaced; no specific actions taken

Public Reaction: Increasingly desperate pleas for justice 7 April 2025

Location: Bokkos, Plateau State

Deaths: 52

Government Response: Ban on night grazing introduced

Public Reaction: Growing public scepticism 14 April 2025

Location: Bassa, Plateau State

Deaths: 51

Government Response: Investigations launched, arrests made

Public Reaction: Intensified calls for resignations and concrete action

Nigerians React to the Killings in Plateau and Benue

A Cycle of Bloodshed That Won’t End – Dr Osaro B., Activist

“This isn’t just a clash; it’s a cycle of violence that exposes deep tribal and regional rifts in Nigeria.”

Nigeria Is Gone, and I Hate It Here – Ruby Edosomwan, Artist

“People are being killed in Plateau and no one speaks out, yet there was a rush to respond during Uromi’s jungle justice. It’s heartbreaking.”

People Live in Constant Fear – Adetutu Oluwatumininu, Activist

“What’s happening in Plateau is horrifying. It feels like ethnic cleansing. Jos was once a beautiful tourist destination.”

Going to Bed in Fear – Is This Life? – Olive Emodi, Lawyer

“Imagine sleeping in fear of being killed. That’s the reality in Plateau. These are Nigerian lives—they deserve justice.”

Plateau Is Bleeding, and No One Hears – Andy Umaru, Journalist

“Killings and destruction happen daily. Who will listen? When will it stop?”

Politicians Exploit Our Pain for Power – Ene O., Agric Scientist

“Mass killings have become a political tool. Some are even celebrating it under the guise of political rivalry.”

Why the Silence? Not All Lives Matter Equally – Benny Ime, Forensic Expert

“There was national outrage over Uromi, yet deadly attacks in Plateau receive silence. It reveals a painful truth.”

No FG Visits, No Concern – Omobolanle Opeyemi, Analyst

“When Uromi happened, leaders reacted swiftly. After Plateau’s massacre? Silence. Clearly, not all lives are equal in Nigeria.”

Government Fails Its Primary Duty – Esther Bamidele, ECOWAS Youth Envoy

“The government has failed to protect lives. After two mass killings back-to-back, no arrests—nothing.”

Helplessness Is Our New Normal – Tosin Imole, Product Developer

“It’s devastating to feel powerless. Whether abroad or at home, there seems to be nothing we can do. Plateau is being wiped off the map.”

A Call to Rise

The tragedies in Plateau and Benue represent more than a security failure; they demand a national moral reckoning. These attackers move unhindered, yet their defeat is not impossible.

Stakeholders point to root causes: land disputes, dwindling resources, and mass youth unemployment. With better intelligence gathering and improved community policing, change is possible. But true power lies with the people.

Through protests, advocacy, and collective action, ordinary Nigerians can amplify unheard voices and compel leaders to act.

The people of Plateau and Benue deserve more than condolences. They deserve protection, justice, and peace. These stories have been told too often, yet the response remains inadequate.

The question isn’t just ‘When will these killings stop?’ but ‘How will we stop them?’

It begins with raising our voices, demanding accountability, and building a future where peace is not just imagined but lived.