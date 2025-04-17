Pipeline protection: Security agencies begin engagement with Rivers communities

Security agencies have initiated discussions with Rivers communities to safeguard pipelines and other critical national assets located within their domains, an official has said.

The Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, disclosed this in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The security agencies involved in the initiative include the Police, Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Adepoju stated that the security agencies had begun engaging with communities in Gokana Local Government Area to prevent potential attacks on the national infrastructure in the area.

He explained that the state’s Sole Administrator, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), had directed security agencies to collaborate with relevant individuals and groups to sustain the existing peace in the state.

“This is because federal assets within the communities are shared heritage, and it is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to protect them.

“There have been instances of individuals attempting to vandalise pipelines, and so we are collaborating with the communities to protect these assets by encouraging them to provide credible intelligence,” he said.

Adepoju stated that security agencies had established communication channels to listen to residents’ concerns, align their grievances with ongoing security operations, and escalate them to the appropriate authorities.

“We are committed to promoting dialogue, strengthening community-based mechanisms, and protecting all critical infrastructure within Rivers,” he added.

The statement also reported that Prof. Gospel Kpee, Sole Administrator of Gokana LGA, promised that the people of Gokana would partner with the government to preserve peace and security in the area.