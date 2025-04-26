Photos: Trump, Macron, Zelensky attend Pope Francis’s funeral

(1st ROW) France’s President Emmanuel Macron (CL), French President’s wife Brigitte Macron (3L), US President Donald Trump (R2) and US First Lady Melania Trump (R) attend late Pope Francis’ funeral ceremony at St Peter’s Square in The Vatican on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)

World leaders, dignitaries, and thousands of mourners are gathered at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City to honour the life and legacy of Pope Francis.

Those attending the solemn funeral ceremony include U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Also present are Argentine President Javier Milei and Britain’s Prince William. The burial marks the end of a historic papacy that left a lasting impact on the Catholic Church and the world.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron (L) speaks with Finland’s President Alexander Stubb during late Pope Francis’ funeral ceremony at St Peter’s Square at the Vatican on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

(L/R): France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Finland’s President Alexander Stubb and US President Donald Trump stand during late Pope Francis’ funeral ceremony at St Peter’s Square at the Vatican on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

US President Donald Trump (C) and First Lady Melania Trump (C/R) stand alongside leaders including France’s President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Finland’s President Alexander Stubb (2L) as they attend the late Pope Francis’ funeral ceremony at St Peter’s Square at the Vatican on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

Francis died on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, announced the death of Pope Francis from the Casa Santa Marta with these words:

US President Donald Trump (C) and First Lady Melania Trump (C/R) stand alongside leaders as they watch the arrival of the coffin while they attend the late Pope Francis’ funeral ceremony at St Peter’s Square at the Vatican on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

Faithful attend Pope Francis’ funeral ceremony at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) and his wife Olena Zelenska (L) stand alongside other leaders including India’s President Droupadi Murmu (2R) and Hungary’s President Tamas Sulyok (R) as they attend the late Pope Francis’ funeral ceremony at St Peter’s Square at the Vatican on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.

“His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”