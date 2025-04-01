Photos: Nobody can stop me from coming home – Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Despite the ban on political rallies and restrictions on convoys, a massive crowd of supporters thronged Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State on Tuesday to welcome home Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In a dramatic turn of events, the senator arrived by helicopter, stunning the waiting crowd, who had gathered in front of her country home in Ihima since morning.

The supporters, carrying placards and chanting in solidarity, defied police warnings and a curfew imposed by the Chairman of Okehi Local Government Area, Amoka Monday, ahead of her homecoming.

The ban on public gatherings by the Kogi State Government on Monday had heightened tensions, with security forces citing concerns about potential disturbances. However, the senator remained defiant, asserting that she had every right to visit her hometown.

Earlier, Akpoti-Uduaghan had issued a strong warning via social media, stating that Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo, and former Governor Yahaya Bello should be held responsible if any violence erupted during her Sallah celebrations.

“Nobody Can Stop Me From Coming Home”

Addressing the cheering crowd in her native Egbira language, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan reaffirmed her commitment to her people and dismissed attempts to intimidate her.

“This is my home, this is my town. Nobody can stop me from coming home. I am the daughter of the late Dr. Abdul Akpoti.”

The dramatic homecoming further underscores the ongoing political tensions in Kogi State, as Akpoti-Uduaghan continues to assert her presence despite opposition from state authorities.